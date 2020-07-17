Palm Beach County has 24,361 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 17 report shows 24,361 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 659 deaths and 2,182 hospitalizations (2,155 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 202,906 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 12%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 682 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 312 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 335 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 24 positive cases.