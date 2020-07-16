Palm Beach County has 23,711 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 16 report shows 23,711 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 638 deaths and 2,191 hospitalizations (2,164 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 198,763 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 11.9%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 675 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 308 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 331 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 24 positive cases.