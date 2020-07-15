Palm Beach County has 22,788 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 15 report shows 22,788 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 634 deaths and 2,121 hospitalizations (2,121 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 192,961 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 11.8%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 661 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 301 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 320 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 24 positive cases.