Palm Beach County has 22,279 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 14 report shows 22,279 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has had 624 deaths and 2,115 hospitalizations (2,088 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 190,276 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 11.7%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 659 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 300 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 315 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 22 positive cases.