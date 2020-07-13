Palm Beach County has 21,806 COVID-19 positive since March

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 13 report shows 21,806 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 611 deaths and 2,081 hospitalizations (2,054 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 188,104 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 11.6%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 658 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 300 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 312 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 22 positive cases.