Palm Beach County has 19,233 COVID-19 positive as of July 10

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 10 report shows 19,233 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has had 586 deaths and 2,028 hospitalizations (2,001 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 173,000 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 11.1%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 628 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 296 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 296 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 18 positive cases.