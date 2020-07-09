Palm Beach County has 18,462 COVID-19 positive as of July 9

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health July 9 report shows 18,462 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has 578 death and 1,997 hospitalizations (1,970 residents and 27 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 169,504 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 11%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 623 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 294 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 284 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 18 positive cases.