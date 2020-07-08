Palm Beach County has 18,231 COVID-19 positive as of July 8

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 8 report shows 18,231 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has 569 deaths and 1,970 hospitalizations (1,944 residents and 26 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 167,455 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 10.9%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 618 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 294 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 283 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 18 positive cases.