Palm Beach County has 17,242 COVID-19 positive as of July 6

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 6 report shows 17,242 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.
The county has 543 death and 1,897 hospitalizations (17,082 residents and 160 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 162,591 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 10.6%.
ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 617 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 288 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 278 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 18 positive cases.