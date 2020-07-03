Palm Beach County has 15,169 COVID-19 positive as of July 3

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 3 report shows 15,169 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has 536 deaths and 1,887 hospitalizations (1,863 residents and 24 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 151,609 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 10.1%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 587 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 286 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 254 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 14 positive cases.