Palm Beach County has 15,169 COVID-19 positive as of July 3

Jul 3rd, 2020 · by · Comments:

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Health July 3 report shows 15,169 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has 536 deaths and 1,887 hospitalizations (1,863 residents and 24 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 151,609 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 10.1%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 587 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 286 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 254 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 14 positive cases.

Tags: · · · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie