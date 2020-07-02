Palm Beach County has 14,859 COVID-19 positive as of July 2

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 2 report shows 14,859 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 105.

The county has 523 death and 1,860 hospitalizations (1,836 residents and 24 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 148,912 tests have been done on Palm Beach County residents for a positive rate of 10%.

ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 581 positive cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 282 positive cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 249 positive cases. ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) has 14 positive cases.