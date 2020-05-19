Palm Beach County expands COVID-19 Testing Program for Homebound & Elderly

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, with the support of the Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will begin the testing of homebound residents the week of May 18. Residents eligible for the new testing option include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites.

Fire Rescue will provide vehicles and health professionals to collect specimens using nasal swabs. Fire Rescue crews will follow all infection control recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call the Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center (EIC) at 561-712-6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For the latest information on other testing options and the latest news about Palm Beach County’s response to COVID-19, go to our website at WWW.PBCGOV.COM.