Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management closes county natural areas

WEST PALM BEACH – The Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management has closed all Natural Areas to the public until further notice. This order will remain in effect until the expiration of the county’s Declaration of Emergency or until terminated or amended by further order.

The Department of Environmental Resources Management will continue to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will communicate any changes in the status of the Natural Areas as those changes are made.

Continue to monitor social media (@PBCERM on Facebook and Instagram) and website, www.pbcerm.com or www.pbcnaturalareas.com, for updates on the status.