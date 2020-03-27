Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management closes county natural areas

Mar 27th, 2020 · by · Comments:

WEST PALM BEACH – The Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management has closed all Natural Areas to the public until further notice. This order will remain in effect until the expiration of the county’s Declaration of Emergency or until terminated or amended by further order.

The Department of Environmental Resources Management will continue to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will communicate any changes in the status of the Natural Areas as those changes are made.

Continue to monitor social media (@PBCERM on Facebook and Instagram) and website, www.pbcerm.com or www.pbcnaturalareas.com, for updates on the status.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie