Palm Beach County COVID-19 cases increase

WEST PALM BEACH – Palm Beach County has 6,859 COVID-19 positive cases according to the June 5 report released by the Florida Department of Health. Positive cases range in age from 0 to 104. Median age is 47.
The county had 367 deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,277 people hospitalized.
Palm Beach County has a positive rate of 8.0% with 78,293 tested.
The 333430 ZIP code, which includes Belle Glade, and part of South Bay, has 427 cases. The 33493 ZIP code which includes part of South Bay has 214 cases. The 33476 ZIP code, which includes Pahokee and Canal Point, has 147 cases.