Pahokee nursing home gets visit from state support team

PAHOKEE — On Wednesday, April 29, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s pledge to focus on keeping nursing home residents and staff safe from COVID-19 was observed in action at a local nursing home.

At the Glades Health Care Center, Assistant Administrator Leila Chambers welcomed an on-site visit from a team of state technicians out of Tallahassee — from the Florida Department of Health, the State of Florida Emergency Response Team and the Agency for Health Care Administration.

“Their special focuses were: infection control; tracking and trending of staff and residents; policies and procedures related to COVID-19; staffing and our contingency plans; and disinfection procedures, just to name a few,” she said.

“I am so proud of the staff and management efforts to control and contain this virus. We did a great job. We still have work to focus on, and this is not over,” Ms. Chambers said Thursday in a social media update.

The nursing home has been under lockdown for well over a month now. Ms. Chambers wrote about how their staff had been working on not only their regular duties and chores but specifically on ways to keep the seniors and other rehabilitative patients who reside there both healthy and happy. They have not been allowed to have any visitors, not even family, except if a resident patient is in his or her final hours.

“Yes, that is the only exception to our disaster visitation policy, compassionate care/end of life,” said Ms. Chambers. “I am also the compassionate care coordinator for disasters here at Glades Health Care,” she said.

She remains optimistic, however.

“This visit did give us a breath of relief because I know we are going to the right direction. In the past five to six weeks, we have been faced with 28 different regulation changes and procedures updates — and that number is climbing,” she wrote.

She said an unknown person had alleged on social media the home was not telling the truth. “This is untrue because we are mandated to do so and we have,” she said about that.

It is public record that one staff member at their facility has tested positive for COVID-19. Ms. Chambers explained that “the employee tested is still on quarantine, as it has not been 14 days since she tested.

“They did not do any testing on Wednesday. That was not the purpose of the visit,” she said.

There were yet more changes to state regulations on Friday morning, May 1, that she had to deal with, and she could not be reached for further comment.