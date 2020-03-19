OUA to keep the water flowing

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Utility Authority is prepared for the problems that may arise during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report given by Steve Nelson, OUA chairman, at the March 18 meeting of the Okeechobee County commissioners.

“There is no problem with our water supply,” he said. “Our staff is nice and healthy.” He said they are prepared for the pandemic and for the hurricane season. “We have always been well prepared in this community,” he said.

“As long as I am chairman will work with those who have financial hardships,” Mr. Nelson said. “We are going to have some hard times. We haven’t seen the peak of this virus yet. You’ve got to get rid of some of the hearsay that is going around.

“If someone is having a hardship, we are going to work with them,” he said. “I’m not turning off anybody’s water.”

“There are a lot of young families who live paycheck to paycheck and they are going to run out of paychecks,” said Commissioner Brad Goodbread. “There are going to be some hard times.”

“I am sure my board will agree with me,” said Mr. Nelson. “We’re not turning off anybody’s water. No entity has the right to turn anybody’s water or electricity off right now.”

In a March 13 letter to customers, FPL also vowed to work with customers who have hardships so that no one’s power will be turned off during the COVID-19 crisis.