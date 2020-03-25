Okeechobee, Hendry and Glades Counties still have no confirmed cases, per Florida Department of Health

The Wednesday 11 a.m. update from the Florida Department of Health shows no confirmed cases in Okeechobee County, Hendry County or Glades County. The FDOH updates this information daily at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

So far, Okeechobee County has 25 persons tested with 19 negative results and six pending.

Hendry County has 19 persons tested with 17 negative results and two pending.

Glades County has two persons tested. Both were negative.

Other counties in the region all have COVID-19 positive cases.

Palm Beach County has tested 829 persons, with 694 negative, 118 positive and 17 pending results.

Highlands County has tested 26 persons with 17 negative, four positive and 5 pending.

Osceola County has tested 217 persons with 35 positive, 217 negative and the rest pending.

St. Lucie County has tested 128, with eight positive, 112 negative and 8 pending.

Martin County has tested 92, with 85 negative, four positive and three pending.