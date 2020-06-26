Okeechobee CVS offers COVID-19 testing OKEECHOBEE — CVS Pharmacy in Okeechobee now offers free, drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus. Testing is free and by appointment only. To qualify for the test, you must meet criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control or be a first responder or health care professional. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, by appointment. To schedule your test, go online to CVS.com.

