Okeechobee County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19; person confirmed positive for COVID-19 is not physically located in the county at this time; Okeechobee County commission to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday

OKEECHOBEE – A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed for Okeechobee County. A 41 year old Okeechobee man tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health Department reported today.

The man is in self-isolation in Tampa according to the report.

According to Chief Ralph Franklin, Okeechobee County Public Safety Director, the man was tested out of the county, in the Tampa area. The man is not physically located in Okeechobee County at this time, but he does have an Okeechobee County address. The 14-day isolation period has passed, however he has chosen to remain in self isolation in the Tampa area.

Director Franklin stresses that “although this is a positive case reported for Okeechobee County data, the person is not physically located in Okeechobee County.” Additionally, he emphasizes that this is an example of how the Florida Department of Health and the Okeechobee County Department of Health are working with the local governments to make sure they have the updated information in a timely manner.

Of the 56 Okeechobee County residents who have been tested for the virus so far, 54 tests were negative, one positive and one is pending results.

The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners will conduct an Emergency Meeting on Thursday, April 2, at 9 a.m. to discuss the Executive Order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. The order, which calls for all Floridians who are not working in essential services to stay home, goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 3. The Okeechobee County Commission meeting will be a virtual meeting with commissioners and staff participating on their computers from their homes or offices. The public can watch online.

Around the lake, Glades County has three confirmed cases, and one death related to COVID-19.

Hendry County has four cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

Palm Beach County has 616 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

Martin County has 33 cases.

St. Lucie County has 47 cases and two deaths.