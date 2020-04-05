Okeechobee County now has 138 tested; 3 confirmed positive

OKEECHOBEE – So far, about 2.1% of those tested for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County are confirmed positive. Glades County, with only 15 people tested, and four confirmed positive, has a positive rate of 26.6%. Hendry County, with 123 tested and 7 positive, has a rate of 5.7%. Palm Beach County, with 5,572 tested and 988 confirmed positive of about 17.7%. Statewide about 10.6% of those tested have been positive for the virus.

The Florida Department of Health website shows Okeechobee County with 138 people tested for the COVID-19 virus as of Sunday afternoon, with three cases confirmed positive. The three positives are a 41-year old man (whose permanent address is in Okeechobee County) who was tested in Tampa and is in self-isolation in Tampa; a 33 year old Okeechobee woman who is in self-isolation in Okeechobee; and, a 74 year old non resident who is hospitalized. (A non resident is someone whose permanent address is not in Florida.)



In the Lake Okeechobee area:



• Out of 123 people tested, Hendry County has seven people who have confined positive for COVID-19, ranging in age from 28 to 70. Two are hospitalized.



• Glades County, with 15 people tested, has 4 confirmed positive, with one death and three hospitalizations.



• Palm Beach County has 5,572 tested with 988 confirmed positive, ranging in age from 0 to 99. The county has 49 deaths and 153 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.



• Martin County has 60 confirmed positive, ranging in age from 20 to 84. Twelve are hospitalized.



• Highlands County has 34 cases, ranging in age from 0 to 85, with two deaths and nine hospitalizations.



For each confirmed positive case, health departments are working to identify where the person may have been exposed to the virus and who the infected person might have been in contact with before testing. The health departments are also working with each other to make sure the self isolation locations of those who have COVID-19 are identified in the 911 system so first responders can be warned in advance should they be called to that residence.