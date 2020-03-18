OKEECHOBEE – In abundance of caution, the following facilities have closures:

• Okeechobee County Library closed – beginning Wednesday, March 18th until further notice.

• All Parks and Recreation RENTAL facilities closed – beginning Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.

Health officials urge the public to practice social distancing. According to the CDC, social distancing is defined as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible. Congregate settings include crowded public spaces like shopping centers, movie theaters, and stadiums.

Florida Department of Health (DOH) #COVID19 Call Center is now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1 (866) 779-6121 or email your questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Public agencies across the state are striving to balance the health and safety of their citizens, employees and public while continuing to provide vital public services and meet legal obligations. We are all in this together.