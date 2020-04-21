Okeechobee County Health Department responds to eighth case of COVID-19 in county

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County has received confirmation from Florida Department of Health of one new case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. This case involves a 62-yr-old female who is an Okeechobee resident, and a staff member at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility, with no history of travel and is currently hospitalized.

This brings Okeechobee County’s total COVID-19 cases to eight, which includes seven residents, and one nonresident.


As of April 21, a total of 268 tests have been processed for Okeechobee County from private and public labs with 260 negative results. There have been a total of three hospitalizations and zero deaths.

For questions related specifically to the coronavirus, symptoms, testing, and treatment please call the Okeechobee Health Department at 863-462-5800 or the 24/7 Department of Health Hotline at 866-779-6121 or email: COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

