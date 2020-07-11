Okeechobee County has two COVID-19 deaths

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Health reported Okeechobee County now has two deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A 65-year-old Okeechobee woman and a 70-year-old Okeechobee man were added to the state’s “Coronavirus: Line list of deaths in Florida residents” as of July 11.

Since testing began in March, Okeechobee County has totaled 518 people who tested positive for COVID-19, including 514 residents one four non-presidents. Okeechobee County has had total of 47 COVID-19 positive people hospitalized including 47 residents and two non-residents.

A total of 4,459 people have been tested, with 11.6% positive.

Okeechobee Health Care Facility has no residents who are currently COVID-19 positive, three residents who tested positive and were transferred to other facilities and no staff currently positive.

Neither of the Okeechobee County deaths were long term care facility patients, according to the state report.