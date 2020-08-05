Okeechobee County has total of 967 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 5 report shows 967 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 971 Okeechobee County residents and four nonresidents, and range in age from 0 to 94.
The county has had six deaths and 92 hospitalizations (89 residents and three nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency of Healthcare Administration 12 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized.
According to FDOH, 6,363 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 15.3%.