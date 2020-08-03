Okeechobee County has total of 958 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 3 report shows 958 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 954 Okeechobee County residents and four non-residents, and range in age from 0 to 94.

The county has had six deaths and 89 hospitalizations (86 residents and three non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 6,282 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 15.2%.