Third COVID-19 death reported in Okeechobee County; patient was 23-year-old male

OKEECHOBEE — A 23-year-old male is Okeechobee County’s third COVID-19 related death according to the Florida Department of Health report issued July 29. His positive test was reported June 10.
The Florida Department of Health July 29 report shows 858 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 854 Okeechobee County residents and four nonresidents, and range in age from 0 to 94.
The county has had three deaths and 78 hospitalizations (76 residents and two nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 5,969 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 14.4%.
The other two fatalities in Okeechobee County include a 65-year-old woman, whose positive test was reported June 22; and, a 70-year-old man whose positive test was reported June 26. One of the deaths was an Okeechobee Health Care Facility, according to the FDOH report.