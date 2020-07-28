Okeechobee County has total of 853 COVID-19 positive since March
OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health July 28 report shows 853 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 849 Okeechobee County residents and four nonresidents, and range in age from 0 to 94.
The county has had two deaths and 76 hospitalizations (74 residents and two nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 5,925 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 14.4%.
