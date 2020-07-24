Okeechobee County has total of 797 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health July 24 report shows 797 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 794 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents, and range in age from 0 to 94.

The county has had two deaths and 68 hospitalizations (66 residents and two non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 5,649 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 14.1%.