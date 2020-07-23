Okeechobee County has total of 770 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health July 23 report shows 770 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 767 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents, and range in age from 0 to 94.
The county has had two deaths and 66 hospitalizations (64 residents and two non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 5,534 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 13.9%.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment
advertisement
Print Edition
The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday. You can find it in retail outlets throughout the Okeechobee area, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.