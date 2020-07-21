Okeechobee County has total of 684 COVID-19 positive since March
OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health July 21 report shows 684 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 681 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents, and range in age from 0 to 94.
The county has had two deaths and 64 hospitalizations (62 residents and two non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 5,208 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 13.1%.
