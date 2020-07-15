Okeechobee County has total of 586 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health July 15 report shows 586 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County to date, since testing began in March. The positive cases include 583 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents, and range in age from 0 to 94.
The county has had two deaths and 53 hospitalizations (51 residents and two non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date. Of those, 17 were in the hospital as of July 15.
According to FDOH, 4,729 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 12.4%.