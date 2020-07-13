Okeechobee County has total of 566 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health July 13 report shows 566 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County to date, since testing began in March. The positive cases include 562 Okeechobee County residents and four non-residents, and range in age from 0 to 94.

The county has had two deaths and 50 hospitalizations (48 residents and two non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 4,614 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 12.3%.