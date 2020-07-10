Okeechobee County has total of 501 COVID-19 positive as of July 10

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health July 10 report shows 501 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County to date, since testing began in March. The positive cases include 498 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents, and range in age from 0 to 94.

The county has had no deaths and 47 hospitalizations (44 residents and three non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 4,407 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 11.4%.