Okeechobee County has total of 1,142 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 17 report shows 1,142 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 1,138 Okeechobee County residents and four nonresidents, and range in age from 0 to 94.

The county has had 12 deaths and 114 hospitalizations (111 residents and three nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 10 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents were hospitalized as of Aug. 16.

According to FDOH, 7,779 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 14.68%.

