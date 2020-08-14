Okeechobee County has total of 1,093 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 14 report shows 1,093 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 1,083 Okeechobee County residents and four nonresidents, and range in age from 0 to 94.
The county has had 12 deaths and 110 hospitalizations (107 residents and three nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 14 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents were hospitalized as of Aug. 13.
According to FDOH, 6,789 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 16.1%.