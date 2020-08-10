Okeechobee County has total of 1,055 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 10 report shows 1,055 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 1,051 Okeechobee County residents and four nonresidents, and range in age from 0 to 94.

The county has had 12 deaths and 100 hospitalizations (97 residents and three nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 16 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 10.

According to FDOH, 6,627 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 15.9%.