Okeechobee County has total of 1,013 COVID-19 positive since March

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 7 report shows 1,013 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 1,009 Okeechobee County residents and four nonresidents, and range in age from 0 to 94.
The county has had seven deaths and 90 hospitalizations (87 residents and three non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 13 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 7.
According to FDOH, 6,466 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 15.7%.