Okeechobee County has sixth COVID-19 positive; Glades County, five positive; Hendry County, 36; Palm Beach County, 2,215

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County has a sixth COVID-19 positive case, according to the Florida Department of Health update on April 18. Those who tested positive range in age from 33 to 76.

So far the county’s data shows 239 people tested, and 233 negative results.

Glades County has five positive cases and one death, with a total of 35 people tested and 30 negative results. Positive cases range in age from 30 to 89.

Hendry County has 36 positive cases. In Hendry County, 273 people have been tested and 237 negative results. Positive cases range in age from 11 to 101.

Palm Beach County has 2,215 cases and 114 deaths. Positive cases range in age from 0 to 104. Palm Beach County has tested 15,695 people.