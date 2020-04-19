Okeechobee County has 7th positive case of COVID-19

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Health has announced a seventh positive COVID-19 case in Okeechobee County.

The positive cases identified as testing positive range in age from 33 to 76. Three have been hospitalized.

The report does not indicate which hospital or hospitals are involved. It does not indicate when or if patients are discharged.

As of Sunday, Okeechobee County had 260 people tested, with 253 negative.

Glades County has five cases, with 39 people tested and 34 negative tests. Three were hospitalized. The three men and two women who tested positive range in age from 30 to 89. One person, an 89 year old man, has died related to the virus.

Hendry County has 41 positive cases, ranging in age from, 20 men and 21 women, ranging in age from 11 to 101. A total of 302 people have been tested with 261 negative. Nine have been hospitalized.

Palm Beach County has 2,156 cases, ranging in age from 0 to 104. Three hundred and 59 have been hospitalized; 121 have died related to the virus.

Statewide, Florida had 25,966 cases, with 3,766 hospitalizations and 764 deaths as of the April 19, 10 a.m. report.