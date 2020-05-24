Okeechobee County has 60 COVID-19 positive cases confirmed

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County has 60 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health May 24 report. Those who tested positive range in age from 6 to 87 years old. Seven people in Okeechobee have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 17% are Black, 73% White and 10% unknown or mixed race. Twenty of the positive cases are Hispanic.

The county has 1,461 tests and a positive rate of 4.1%.

The most recent FDOH report for longterm care facilities that included Okeechobee County showed one resident and three staff member tested positive at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility. The most recent tests on all OHCF patients and staff members were negative.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, as of May 24, Okeechobee Correctional Institution, had five inmates in security quarantine, four inmates with negative tests and two staff with positive tests.

The most recent report from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (from May 21) shows 11 youth and two staff at Okeechobee Youth Development Center were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The state report, which lists positive results by county, shows the following for Okeechobee County, as of May 24:

• April 1: 41-year-old male (tested in Tampa but has permanent address in Okeechobee County);

• April 2: 33-year-old female;

• April 4: 74-year-old man (non-resident, does not have permanent address in Florida, was tested in Okeechobee County);

• April 6: 61-year-old female;

• April 7: 66-year-old female;

• April 17: 76-year-old female;

• April 19: 46-year-old female;

• April 21: 62-year-old female;

• April 23: 48-year-old female;

• April 26: 52-year-old female;

• April 29: 61-year-old male;

• April 30: 27-year-old male;

• May 2: 18-year-old male;

• May 2: 52-year-old male;

• May 3: 6-year-old male;

• May 3: 87-year-old female;

• May 3: 17-year-old male;

• May 5: 33-year-old male;

• May 6: 33-year-old female;

• May 6: 44-year-old female;

• May 7: 22-year-old male;

• May 7: 28-year-old female;

• May 7: 50 year-old female.

• May 9: 34-year-old female;

• May 10: 6-year-old male

• May 13: 65-year-old female

• May 13: 15-year-old male;

• May 13: 58-year-old female;

• May 13: 18-year-old male;

• May 13: 16-year-old male;

• May 13: 16-year-old male;

• May 13: 18-year-old male;

• May 14: 17-year-old male;

• May 16: 33-year-old female;

• May 16: 42-year-old male;

• May 17: 48-year-old female;

• May 17: 16-year-old female;

• May 17: 42-year-old male;

• May 17: 15-year-old male;

• May 17: 15-year-old male;

• May 17: 34-year-old female;

• May 17: 37-year-old male;

• May 17: 76-yer-old male;

• May 18: 41 year-old female;

• May 18: 15-year-old female;

• May 19: 61-year-old;

• May 19: 44-year-old male;

• May 19: 17-year-old unknown;

• May 19: 13-year-old male;

• May 20: 61-year-old male;

• May 20: 13-year-old female;

• May 21: 48-year-old female;

• May 21: 16-year-old female;

• May 21: 36-year-old female;

• May 22: 43-year-old male;

• May 22: 35-year-old female;

• May 22: 15-year-old female;

• May 23: 31-year-old female;

• May 24: 32-year-old male;

• May 24: 19-year-old male.