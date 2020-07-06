Okeechobee County has 437 COVID-19 positive as of July 6

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Health July 3 report shows 437 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County to date, since testing began in March. The positive cases include 435 Okeechobee County residents and two non-residents, and range in age from 0 to 93.

The county has no deaths and 39 hospitalizations (39 residents and 2 non-residents) related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 4,105 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 10.7%.