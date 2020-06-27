Okeechobee County has 333 COVID-19 positives; Hendry County, 895; Glades County, 158 as of June 27

According to the Florida Department of Health, as of June 27, there were 132,545 COVID-19 positive cases in Florida. In Florida to date, 3,390 people have died related to the virus and 14,136 hospitalized.

In the state, only about 4% of those who believed they may have had COVID-19 and recovered tested positive for antibodies. Statewide 236,304 people were tested for antibodies and 9,575 tested positive.

• Okeechobee County had 333 positive COVID-19 cases, with 28 hospitalizations as of June 27, according to the FDOH dashboard. Okeechobee County has had no COVID-19 deaths. The county had 3,037 tests with a positive rating of 9.9%. The 34972 zip code had 216 cases. Okeechobee Health Care Facility currently has two staff members who tested positive. Okeechobee County had 122 people tested for COVID-19 with four positive. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Okeechobee Correctional Institution had three staff members who tested positive.

According to the Department of Juvenile Justice, Okeechobee Youth Development Center have five staff members who tested positive, 16 youth who tested positive with 14 who tested positive who are no longer required to be in isolation.

Okeechobee Youth Treatment Center had two staff members positive.

Okeechobee Girls Academy had three staff members who tested positive with two medically cleared to return to work, with one youth who tested positive and one youth who tested positive and is no longer required to be medically isolated.

Okeechobee Sex Offender Facility had two juveniles who tested positive.

Okeechobee JOCC Max Risk had two staff members who tested positive and one juvenile who tested positive.

• Glades County had 158 positives with 612 tests for a positive rating of 25.8%. Glades County had one death and 14 hospitalizations. ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven) had 152 positives. Glades County had 15 people tested for antibodies with two who tested positive. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Moore Haven Correctional Facility has nine staff members who tested positive. Glades County Detention Center had 14 confirmed cases under isolation or monitoring and a total of 78 confirmed positive ICE detainees.

• Hendry County had 895 positives with 4,023 tested for a positive rating of 18.2%. Hendry County had 25 deaths and 83 hospitalizations as of June 27. ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 528 cases. Twelve of the deaths were Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility residents; Six deaths were related to Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaBelle. Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center currently has five residents who are positive, one who tested positive and was transferred to another facility and four staff who tested positive. Oakbrook has two residents who are positive. Hendry County had 120 residents tested for antibodies with eight testing positive, as of June 27.

• Palm Beach County had 12,928 positive with 137,138 tested for a positive rating of 9.4%. Palm Beach County had 492 deaths and 1,737 hospitalizations as of June 27. ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) had 564 COVID-19 positive as of June 27; ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) had 280 cases; ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) had 224 cases. Glades Health Care Center in Pahokee has seven residents who tested positive and were transferred to other facilities and eight staff who tested positive. Palm Beach County had 35,846 people tested for antibodies with 1,422 testing positive. South Bay Correctional Facility had 218 inmates who tested positive and 62 staff members who tested positive.

Palm Beach Youth Academy had 11 staff members who tested positive, with 10 who have been cleared to return to work; 21 juveniles who tested positive and 17 juveniles who are no longer required to be medically isolated, according to DJJ.

Palm Beach Youth Academy Substance Abuse had 10 youth who tested positive and nine who are no longer required to be medically isolated.

Palm Beach Regional Juvenile Detention Center has 13 staff who tested positive with eight who have been cleared to return to work, four youth who tested positive and four youth who tested positive and are no longer required to be medically isolated.

• DeSoto County had 574 positive as of June 27, with 4,394 tested and a positive rate of 13.1%. ZIP code 34266 (Arcadia) had 540 COVID-19 positive as of June 27. Desoto County had 10 deaths and 56 hospitalizations. Arcadia Oaks Assisted Living Facility had one resident who tested positive and was transferred and one staff member who tested positive. DeSota County had 144 persons tested for antibodies with seven positive.

• Collier County had 3,966 positives with 32,487 tested. ZIP code 32142 (Immokalee and Ava Maria) had 1,418 COVID-19 positive as of June 27. Collier County had 70 deaths and 326 hospitalizations. Collier County had 10,023 people tested for antibodies with 299 positive.

• Highlands County had 373 positive cases with 7,582 tests for a positive rate of 4.7%. Highlands County had 11 deaths and 58 hospitalizations. Highlands County had 338 people tested for antibodies with 19 testing positive.

• Osecola County had 1,649 positives with 24,429 tested for a positive rate of 6.8%. Osceola County had 24 deaths and 194 hospitalizations. Osceola County had 1,863 people tested with 103 positive.

• St. Lucie County had 1,576 positive with 21,731 tested for a positive rate of 7.3%. St. Lucie had 45 deaths and 158 hospitalizations. St. Lucie County had 2,189 people tested for antibodies with 68 testing positive.