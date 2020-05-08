Okeechobee County has 23 COVID-19 positives

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County now has 23 positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the May 8, Florida Department of Health report, the county has 892 tested, with 869 negative, 23 positive. The county’s positive test percentage is 2.6%.
The FDOH report for longterm care facilities still shows three staff members tested positive at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility. (That facility was retested May 8.)
Okeechobee County Fire Rescue has been notified that an employee who is a firefighter/EMT tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee began showing symptoms of the virus during the evening of May 3 and was relieved of duty with instructions to self-isolate at home. The employee was tested by the Department of Health on May 4.
The Okeechobee County positive cases include:
• April 1: 41-year-old male (tested in Tampa but has permanent address in Okeechobee County);
• April 2: 33-year-old female;
• April 4: 74-year-old man (non-resident, does not have permanent address in Florida, was tested in Okeechobee County);
• April 6: 61-year-old female;
• April 7: 66-year-old female;
• April 17: 76-year-old female;
• April 19: 46-year-old female;
• April 21: 62-year-old female;
• April 23: 48-year-old female;
• April 26: 52-year-old female;
• April 29: 61-year-old male;
• April 30: 27-year-old male;
• May 2: 18-year-old male;
• May 2: 52-year-old male;
• May 3: 6-year-old male;
• May 3: 87-year-old female;
• May 3: 17-year-old male;
• May 5: 33-year-old male;
• May 6: 33-year-old female;
• May 6: 44-year-old female;
• May 7: 22-year-old male;
• May 7: 28-year-old female;
• May 7: 50 year-old female.