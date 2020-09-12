Okeechobee County has 21st COVID-19 related death

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Health reported the 21st death in Okeechobee County related to COVID-19 on Sept. 12. The most recent death is that of a 94-year-old woman whose positive test was reported Aug. 27.

Since testing started, 148 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, according to the FDOH.

According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), 12 Okeechobee County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized.

All of the ICU beds in Okeechobee County were in use, according to the AHCA report. However, larger hospitals in neighboring counties do have available beds. St. Lucie County has 7 ICU beds open (7.8%); Palm Beach County has 118 ICU beds open (29.5%); Martin County has 25 ICU beds open (64%).Highlands County has nine ICU beds open (21%).

On Sept. 11, 16 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Okeechobee County.

Total COVID-19 cases to date in Okeechobee County: 1,325 (including four non-residents).

New cases in the past week: 37.

New cases in the past 14 days: 93.

As of Sept. 12, Okeechobee County had 21 deaths related to COVID-19 include:

• Female, 65, positive test reported June 22;

• Male, 93, positive test reported June 26;

• Male 70, positive test reported June 26;

• Male 63, positive test reported July 4.

• Male, 60, positive test reported July 6;

• Male, 75, positive test reported July 8;

• Female, 79, positive test reported July 9;

• Male, 93, positive test reported, July 9;

• Female, 78, positive test reported July 9;

• Male, 60, positive test reported July 9;

• Male, 60, positive test reported July 10;

• Female, 82, positive test reported July 12;

• Female, 83, positive test reported July 16;

• Female, 78, positive test reported July 17;

• Male, 63, positive test reported July 18;

• Male, 91, positive test reported July 30;

• Female, 82, positive test reported Aug. 1;

• Female, 94, positive test reported Aug. 27;

• Female, 83, positive test reported Aug. 9;

• Female, 85, positive test reported Aug. 9;

• Male, 93, positive test reported Aug. 19.