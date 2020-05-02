Okeechobee County has 13th positive COVID-19; Only 3.2% of those tested in Okeechobee County were positive

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County now has 13 positive tests for the COVID-19 virus.

According to the May 2 Florida Department of Health report, Okeechobee County has 407 tested, with 393 negative, 13 positive, and one test pending. The county’s positive test percentage is 3.2%.

Five of those who tested positive were hospitalized. (The report does not indicate if they are currently hospitalized.) The county has not had any COVID-19 related deaths.

The test results have not yet come back on the staff and patients of the Okeechobee Health Care Facility who were tested on April 24.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far include:

• April 1: 41 year old male (tested in Tampa but has permanent address in Okeechobee County);

• April 2: 33 year old female;

• April 4: 74 year old man (non-resident, does not have permanent address in Florida, was tested in Okeechobee County);

• April 6: 61 year old female;

• April 7: 66 year old female;

• April 17: 76 year old female;

• April 19: 46 year old female;

• April 21: 62 year old female;

• April 23: 48 year old female;

• April 26: 52 year old female;

• April 29: 61 year old male;

• April 30: 27 year old male;

• May 1: 27 year old male.