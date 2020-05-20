Okeechobee County COVID-19 positive cases now 49; DJJ reports 8 teens in juvenile detention center are COVID-19 positive

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County now has 49 positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the May 20, Florida Department of Health report, the county has 1,229 tests, with 1,178 negative, and one inconclusive and one awaiting result. The county’s positive test percentage is now 4.0%
The Department of Juvenile Justice update from May 19 shows one staff member and eight juveniles at Okeechobee Youth Development Center tested positive for COVID-19. Okeechobee Youth Treatment Center has one staff member positive. Okeechobee Girls Academy has two staff members who tested positive. Okeechobee Intensive Halfway House has one staff member positive.
Okeechobee Youth Development Center, Okeechobee Youth Treatment Center and Okeechobee Intensive Halfway House are all operated by TrueCore. OYDC and OYTC have the same address, 7200 U.S. 441. Okeechobee Intensive Halfway House is on N.E. 72nd Circle in Basinger.
The state report, which lists positive results by county has not been updated yet for May 20. The 45 positive cases as of May 19 include:
• April 1: 41-year-old male (tested in Tampa but has permanent address in Okeechobee County);
• April 2: 33-year-old female;
• April 4: 74-year-old man (non-resident, does not have permanent address in Florida, was tested in Okeechobee County);
• April 6: 61-year-old female;
• April 7: 66-year-old female;
• April 17: 76-year-old female;
• April 19: 46-year-old female;
• April 21: 62-year-old female;
• April 23: 48-year-old female;
• April 26: 52-year-old female;
• April 29: 61-year-old male;
• April 30: 27-year-old male;
• May 2: 18-year-old male;
• May 2: 52-year-old male;
• May 3: 6-year-old male;
• May 3: 87-year-old female;
• May 3: 17-year-old male;
• May 5: 33-year-old male;
• May 6: 33-year-old female;
• May 6: 44-year-old female;
• May 7: 22-year-old male;
• May 7: 28-year-old female;
• May 7: 50 year-old female.
• May 9: 34-year-old female;
• May 10: 6-year-old male
• May 13: 65-year-old female
• May 13: 15-year-old male;
• May 13: 58-year-old female;
• May 13: 18-year-old male;
• May 13: 16-year-old male;
• May 13: 16-year-old male;
• May 13: 18-year-old male;
• May 14: 17-year-old male;
• May 16: 33-year-old female;
• May 16: 42-year-old male;
• May 17: 48-year-old female;
• May 17: 16-year-old female;
• May 17: 42-year-old male;
• May 17: 15-year-old male;
• May 17: 15-year-old male;
• May 17: 34-year-old female;
• May 17: 37-year-old male;
• May 17: 76-yer-old male;
• May 18: 41 year-old female;
• May 18: 15-year-old female.
The FDOH report for longterm care facilities showed three staff member tested positive at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility. (The most recent tests on all OHCF patients and staff members were negative.)