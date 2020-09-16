Okeechobee County Courthouse reverts back to Phase I COVID-19 restrictions

By Patty Harris
Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court

OKEECHOBEE — Effective immediately, Sept. 16, until further notice the Okeechobee County Courthouse (Judicial Center) is reverting back to Phase One. The phases for reopening the courts are:

Phase 1: In-person contact is inadvisable, court facilities are effectively closed to the public, and in-person proceedings are rare;


Phase 2: Limited in-person contact is authorized for certain purposes and/or requires use of protective measures;


Phase 3: In-person contact is more broadly authorized and protective measures are relaxed; and,


Phase 4: COVID-19 no longer presents a significant risk to public health and safety.

During Phase One, essential court proceedings may be conducted in-person. For these in-person proceedings staff that have not been directed to self-quarantine by their supervisor may continue to work within the building with strict adherence to the safety protocols. We are currently coordinating with the County to provide cleaning/sanitizing.

All other non-essential court proceedings will be conducted remotely or postponed.

For reference on the designation of essential and non-essential court proceedings please see AO2020-01 located at: www.circuit19.org/sites/default/files/2020-03/2020-01.pdf

