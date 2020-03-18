Okeechobee County Commission to meet at 6 p.m.

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Commission will meet today (March 18) at 6 p.m. in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse to receive updates about the COVID-19 virus from local agencies and to consider adoption of a resolution declaring a local state of emergency.

Due to concerns about the gathering of large groups of people, community members are encouraged to watch the meeting live online.

The Okeechobee County COVID-19 Information line is now open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please call 863-763-3536 for information related to county updates and community resources.

For questions related specifically to the coronavirus, symptoms, testing, and treatment please call the Okeechobee Health Department at 863-462-5800 or the 24/7 Department of Health Hotline at 866-779-6121.

The following County Offices will be closed effective March 18, 2020:

— Okeechobee County Library: Closed effective March 18, 2020 until further notice.

— All Parks and Recreation RENTAL facilities: Closed effective March 18, 2020 until further notice.

— Okeechobee County Pool: Closed effective March 18, 2020 until further notice.