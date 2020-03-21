Okeechobee County closes some services, cancels some meetings

OKEECHOBEE — Some Okeechobee County services are closed, and some are switching to telephone and online service only, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
• The Okeechobee Public Library is closed, but public WiFi is available in the parking lot. Patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles while using the WiFi.
• The Young at Heart senior center has been closed since March 17. Senior services is helping clients by phone, 863-462-5180. Senior services is still delivering meals.
• The Okeechobee County Planning Board meeting, set for March 24, has been canceled.
• The Construction Licensing Board meeting, set for April 7, has been canceled.
• The April code enforcement magistrate hearing has been canceled.
• All events at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center have been canceled, with the exception of the Treasure Coast Food Bank deliveries. The outdoor area is still open for public use for hiking, bicycling and horseback riding.
• All county rental facilities are closed. Boat ramps are open.
• The veterans services office is closed, but the veterans services officer is helping clients by phone, 863-763-6441.
• The county swimming pool is closed. The rest of the sports park is open. Visitors are encouraged to use safety precautions.