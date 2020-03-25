Okeechobee area banks’operating hours

OKEECHOBEE — Due to the concerns about the COVID-19 virus, banks are cutting back on lobby services. In Okeechobee:

• Bank of America is still open regular days and times.

• Seacoast Nation Bank is still open regular days and times for drive-thru. Lobby by appointment only.

• Regions is using the lobby by appointment only, otherwise use the drive-thru. They are opening the night drop twice a day instead of once.

• Suntrust has gone to drive-thru only (except that in Okeechobee, they aren’t open on Saturday). Lobby will be by appointment only.

All of the banks are cleaning and sanitizing and keeping deposit slips behind the counter and not reusing pens, etc.

